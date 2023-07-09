No additional approval yet for transportation of pilgrims through Jeddah airport – NAHCON

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says the commission is yet to get additional approval for the inbound movement of pilgrims to Nigeria through King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Hardawa, made this known at a news conference on Saturday in Makkah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He, however, said that the Saudi Arabian General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) had invited airlines responsible for the transportation of Nigerian pilgrims to an operational meeting.

He said that the officials of NAHCON were also part of the meeting, adding that at the end of the meeting the commission might have slots approved for the transportation of pilgrims back to Nigerians.

“Up to this very moment I’m telling you no additional approval have been given for the transportation of pilgrims through King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

“The Saudi Arabian…