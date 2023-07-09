Obasanjo congratulates Prof. Jegede on AAU award

By Victor Okoye

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated Prof. Olugbemiro Jegede, on his recent award as Association of African Universities’ (AAU) Higher Ambassador for Open and Distance Learning in Africa.

Obasanjo in a statement he personally signed on Saturday, congratulated Jegede on the historic award and thanked the scholar for his humility and the honour of associating him with his contribution to higher education in Africa.

“Professor Jegede, congratulations for your historic award and thank you specially for your humility and the honor done to me by associating me with your contribution to higher education in Africa.

“More power to your elbows and may the good Lord continue to guide you, expand your coast and grant you all you need to continue to matter in education and knowledge locally, nationally, continentally and globally.”

AAU recently in Windhoek, Namibia, at its 22nd Conference of Rectors,…