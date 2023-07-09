Security, industries will grow Enugu GDP – Ex-lawmaker

By Alex Enebeli

A onetime Enugu lawmaker, Mr Nwabueze Ugwu, says that Gov. Peter Mbah’s vision to grow Enugu State Gross Domestic Products (GDP) will depend on the level of security and industrialization.

This, he said, would also be achievable if there were adequate power and water supply in the state.

Ugwu stated this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu.

According to him, industrialization can be fully achieved through the support of the private sector and no investor will push out finance in a volatile environment.

“A fallout to raising the GDP from $4 billion dollars to $30 billion is the fact that for that to take place, there have to be many industries built in Enugu state.

“For these industries to be built, there must be security, there must be determination on the part of the governor and his entire team.

“There must be sincerity of the executive and there must also be cooperation from the people who live in…