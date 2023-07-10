CIBN holds forum on capacity building for young professionals

By Lydia Ngwakwe

Lagos, July 10, 2023 (NAN) The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) says it is introducing human capital development fund to retrain, build capacity and help young professionals in the banking and finance industry to grow their career.

The President/Chairman of Council, CIBN, Dr Ken Opara, said this at a pre-conference media briefing on the maiden edition of the CIBN Generation Next Forum, scheduled for Aug. 3, to be held physically in Lagos and virtually.

The maiden edition of the Generation Next Forum is aimed at empowering and inspiring young professionals, especially the Gen-z and…