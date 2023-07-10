Hajj: Aero contractors assures speedy transportation of Nigerian pilgrims

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Aero Contractors in collaboration with Umza Aviation Services has assured speedy transportation of all Nigerian pilgrims assigned to it back home within a shortest possible time.

Alhaji Abubakar Maifata, the Chairman of Umza Aviation Services, who is coordinating the 2023 Hajj operation for the two companies, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Makkah.

NAN reports that Aero contractors is one of the Nigerian air carriers approved by the Federal Government to transport about 7,318 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia and back to Nigeria.

Maifata stated that the airline had since begun the outbound movement of the Nigerian pilgrims despite constraint arising from lack of adequate slots at the King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah.

According to him, the airline has so far done one flight with about 475 pilgrims of Nasarawa State.

“But we are constraint with lack of adequate slots given to us by the Saudi…