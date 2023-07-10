NCDMB reiterates commitment to oil, gas mandate implementation

By Lucy Ogalue/Emmanuella Anokam

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has reiterated its commitment to ensure full implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act 2010.

The Executive Secretary of the Board, Mr Simbi Wabote, said this at the 2023 Nigerial Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference was themed: “Nigerian Content Role in Achieving Energy Security.”

Wabote said the implementation of the Act would help to drive development and utilisation of in-country capacities.

He said the NOG conference would continue to serve as an excellent platform to provide clarity, expositions, tips, and guidance to industry practitioners on the provisions of the NOGICD Act (2010).

He said it aimed to provide ministerial regulations, guidelines, tools and initiatives such as the Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC), the Nigerian Content…