No files implicating Tinubu in our possession – ICPC

By Isaac Aregbesola

The ICPC has dismissed a report that the Department of State Services carted away files implicating President Bola Tinubu and close aides from its office

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) dismissed the report in a statement by its Spokesperson Azuka Ogugua.

She said that the report was fake and baseless, adding that ICPC never had such files in any of its offices across the country.

“The Commission hereby state unequivocally that there were no files implicating President Bola Tinubu or his close aides at its headquarters or offices across the states.

“And, therefore, the alleged carting away of such imaginary files is unfounded and should be disregarded by the public,” Ogugua stated.

She said, while the commission did not dispute the role of the media to inform the public, it was however necessary to adhere to the tenets of the journalism profession in the discharge of such role.

According to her,…