Oyebanji directs police, DSS, Amotekun to arrest abductors of Ekiti APC chairman

Funmilayo Okunade

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti on Sunday directed the Police, DSS and Amotekun Corps to free the abducted State Chairman of the APC in Ekiti, Mr Paul Omotoso and two others from captivity.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, gave the directive on Sunday, when he visited Omotoso’s family at Imesi-Ekiti, Ayekire Local Government Area of the state to sympathise with them on the devastating incident.

He stated that Omotoso shouldn’t only be rescued unscathed, that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be nabbed and made to face the full weight of the laws.

The former Commissioner, Omotoso, and two others, were abducted by gunmen along Agbado-Imesi road on Saturday and whisked to an unknown destination.

According to information from family members, Omotoso is said to have attended a wedding at Ikare Akoko, in Ondo State, and was returning to Ado-Ekiti when the evil men struck.

Similarly, the governor, who was received by the…