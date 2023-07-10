Registrar urges NUC to compel universities to engage professionals in curriculum devt

By Femi Ogunshola

The Registrar, Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM), Mr Olumide Adedoyin, has called on the National Universities Commission (NUC) to compel universities to engage professional in developing curriculum in treasury management

Adedoyin said in a statement on Monday in Abuja that the conventional curriculum, though invaluable, often neglects the nuances of treasury management.

He said of all the universities running Treasury Management Courses at masters level only Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) had been able to get it right.

He said institutions like Bayero University, Kano, Nasarawa State University, University of Maiduguri and University of Abuja had not been able to get the curriculum in standardising to meet global bench mark.

According to him, NUC should compel universities offering courses in Treasury Management to look beyond their current curriculum that only contains elements of finance and accounting.

This he said should include…