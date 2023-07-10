TETFund engages NANS in project monitoring on campuses

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has engaged the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) to monitor its projects in tertiary institutions across the country.

The Executive Secretary, TETFund, Sonny Echono, while presenting a 30-seater bus to NANS in Abuja on Monday, said this is necessary to put contractors on check.

Echono said that the fund was also committed, through constant dialogue with NANS to meet students’ needs, noting that they are the centre of any policy of education.

”Education is about students and how to equip them with the right skills and knowledge to contribute to development.

”TETFund is consulting with them to find out their needs and with significant engagement, we want them to be our eyes in tertiary institutions.

”This is because when something is giving in our campuses, we should have multiple aid of getting the information we want.

” We want to identify in each campus a contact person to…