Cleric advises Christians to embrace peace

By Bridget Ikyado

A U.S. based cleric, Keith Moore, on Sunday advised Christians to allow peace to reign in their lives.

The cleric gave the advice at the wrap-up of “Impartation Conference 2023”, organised by the Summit Bible Church Abuja.

Moore, who is Founder and President of Moore Life Ministries, said peace comes from God alone, not through one’s possession or “lying on a psychologists couch”.

Citing the Holy Bible from Philippians Chapter four verses six to eight, the cleric said that when the faithful set their minds on God, He would lead them in the path of peace.

“There is no peace for twisted things. We can’t control everything that goes out, but we can control what goes on in our minds.

“Let God’s peace reign and rule in our minds,” he said.

Moore further called on Christians to shun strife in homes and churches in order to sustain the peace of God in their lives.

“Strife is the manifest presence of the devil whereas peace is the…