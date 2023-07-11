Energy experts, stakeholders in Abuja as NOG conference opens

By Emmanuella Anokam

The foremost international Nigeria Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Conference and Exhibition on Monday opened in Abuja with industry experts in attendance to address ways for decarbonisation and sustainable energy future.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference brings together the industry experts to discuss how to improve Nigeria’s energy mix and also to engage stakeholders, financiers, investors and the private sector across the energy spectrum.

This year’s conference with the theme “Powering Nigeria’s Sustainable Energy Future” is expected to end on July 13.

Declaring the conference open, Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) said it convened policymakers, regulators, experts and leaders from the private sector to discuss Nigeria’s vital energy agenda.

Kyari, represented by Mr Adokiye Tombomieye, Executive Vic e President, Upstream, NNPC Ltd, said…