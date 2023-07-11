Enugu governor seeks navy’s support in tackling insecurity

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Tuesday, solicited for partnership with the Nigerian Navy to tackle the menace of insecurity in the state and the South East.

Mbah made the call during a courtesy visit to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja.

He said the visit was to identify with the naval chief who is from the state as well as appreciate President Bola Tinubu for the honour of appointing a son of the state as CNS.

He said his administration had outlined measures to achieve exponential growth in the state through sound economic policies, adding that such policies could only succeed in a secured and peaceful environment.

The governor called on the Nigerian navy to expand its operational activities to the state, adding that his administration was ready to partner with the navy and other security services to put an end to insecurity in the South East.

“If we must deal with the root causes…