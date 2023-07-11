FCTA demolishes illegal structures in Gishiri community

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) on Monday demolished houses and structures allegedly erected illegally in Gishiri community in Katampe District of the territory.

Officials of the Development Control Department of the FCTA, accompanied by joint security personnel, stormed the area with two bulldozers and pulled down the structures.

Mr Samson Atureta, District Monitor, Katampe and Mabushi District, FCTA, who led the team, said the exercise was part of continued efforts to reclaim lands developed by illegal occupants.

Atureta, a town planner, said the illegal occupants erected the structures on peoples’ plots, allocated for residential and commercial buildings, including those for educational and religious purposes.

He said the exercise started about two months ago, adding that, “this is our fourth visit to remove illegal structures and extensions in the community.

“There are many illegal developments and extensions in the Gishiri…