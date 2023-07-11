LASU School of Communication, scholars pay tribute to Oso

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Lagos, July 11, 2023 (NAN) Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunde-Bello,Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), said that the late Prof. Olayiwola Oso contributed to the largely progressive movement and healthy development of education in Nigeria.

Olatunji-Bello, represented by Prof. Adenike Boyo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), said this at a Day of Tributes organised for the late professor by the Faculty of Communications and Media Studies, LASU, in Lagos.

She said that he was a very great man who effortlessly demonstrated common sense in all his affairs, a respected Pan-Nigerian and formidable comrade of his immediate community.

“We recognise Oso’s large heartedness and legacy. We also praise his generosity of spirit and magnanimous nature.

“During his lifetime, he contributed hugely as a member of Senate. He excelled as a past Dean of the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies.

“However, I consider…