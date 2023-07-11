WPD: Culture advocate canvasses support for girls, women education

Education

By Ikenna Osuoha

Ms May Ikokwu, the Chief Executive Officer, Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), has canvassed support for the education of women and girls for national development.

Ikokwu made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in commemoration of the World Population Day (WPD) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The 2023 World Population Day has the theme “Unleashing the Power of Gender Equality, Uplifting the Voices of Women and Girls to Unlock Our World’s Infinite Possibilities”.

The WPD, established by the Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme in 1989, observed on July 11 every year, is to raise awareness of global population issues.

Ikokwu, therefore, said that enrollment of women and girls in school would go a long way in reducing child marriage, stressing that, “education is key to empowering women and girls and making them independent in terms of decisions and choices.

“Educate the woman and you educate…