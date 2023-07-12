ASF France trains 30 members of committee against torture

A cross section of participants at a two-day training programme organised by Avocats Sans Frontieres (ASF) France in Abuja

By Taiye Agbaje

Avocats Sans Frontieres (ASF) France, on Tuesday, began a two-day training for 30 members of the National Committee Against Torture (NCAT) on the legal framework on torture and effective implementation of the Anti-Torture Act, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Government Inaugurated the NCAT on Sept.11,2022 with the aim to eliminate torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

Angela Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, the Country Director of ASF France, who stated this during the opening ceremony, said participants were drawn from the law enforcement agencies, judiciary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), among others.

