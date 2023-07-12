China’s firm Sailun studies future of tyre business in Nigeria

A Chinese firm, Sailun Tyres, says it is working toward helping Nigeria to sustainably develop its economy through effective road transportation.

The Executive President of the company, Mr Xie Xiaohong, who led a 13-member delegation to Nigeria, disclosed this on Monday during an interactive session with some journalists in Lagos.

Already, he said the company had carried out an extensive research work on tyre uses in Nigeria, the peculiarity of the environment and the nature of the roads.

“We heard that the new President, Bola Tinubu, wants to reinforce the economy of the country.

“And we know that you can only achieve that with effective transportation and quality tyres developed for your road play a vital role in effective road transportation.

“We came to Nigeria to do some research on the tyre market for more trade and strengthen our partnership with Tanzanite Ltd.

He also hinted of plans to set up a tyre factory in future to serve the African market, adding that…