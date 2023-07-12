COAS rewards 7 army officers, 5 soldiers for acts of valour

The Chief of Army Staff, Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has rewarded seven officers and five soldiers for various acts of valour.

Lagbaja rewarded the officers with medals and special commendation letters at this year’s Army Day Celebration in Ibadan.

Among those recognised and honoured was Brig. Gen. Everest Ifeanyi Okoro of the Infantry Corps, who is the Commander, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Calabar.

Okoro was honoured for being “a very proactive senior officer, who conducted several operations to curb the occasional flow of the activities of Ambazonian rebels from the Republic of Cameroon.

The rebels had, hitherto, threatened the territorial integrity of Nigeria.

He equally prevented the incursion of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) secessionist group into his area of responsibility.

According to his citation, Okoro’s dynamic and bold actions led to the discovery and destruction of

IPOB training camp in Cross River State.

He also conducted operations that led to…