Hajj Return Journey: Flynas operates 22 flights in 7 days

By Salisu Sani-Idris

A Saudi designated air carrier, Flynas, has operated 22 flights from Saudi Arabia to Nigeria in the last seven days.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that so far 11,966 Nigerian pilgrims had been flown home in the last seven days, with Flynas accounting for 8,063 of them, leaving the remaining 3,903 to Max Air, Aero Contractors, Azman Air and Air Peace.

Flynas is operating the flights from Hajj Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah, to Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos; and the Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto.

Official data obtained from the Command and Control Centre of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Tuesday, revealed that the five approved hajj air carriers have operated a total of 30 flights so far.

Flynas has transported 5,523 pilgrims in 14 flights to Sokoto, and 3,075 pilgrims to Lagos Station in eight flights, according to the official data.

The Managing Director of…