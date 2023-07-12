Nigerian army will restore peace, stability to Kaduna – Lagbaja

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army will do whatever it takes to restore peace and security to Kaduna State and the entire country.

Lagbaja gave the assurance on Tuesday when Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State, paid him a courtesy visit in Army Headquarter, Abuja.

The COAS, who thanked the people of Kaduna State for sustaining cordial relationship and good understanding with the Nigerian army, said the governor’s visit was timely.

He said the visit had afforded the army leadership the opportunity of a feedback on what was happening in Kaduna.

According to him, the visit will help the army to know the desire of the people, and do more to entrench peace and stability in their communities.

According to him, Kaduna holds a special place in the heart of military…