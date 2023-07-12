Post-election hardship: UK firm offers Nigerian organisations strategic solutions

Prof. Rodria Laline

By Abigael Joshua

As Nigerian business leaders are grappling with post – election economic hardship, a UK firm, TEXEM UK has predicted prosperity for the country if strategic steps are taken by Nigerians.

According to a statement on TEXEM’s website, www.texem.co.uk,

in today’s rapidly changing business landscape, where uncertainties are the norm, the need for strategic leaders who can steer their organisations to success has never been more critical.

The statement by TEXEM’s Director Special Projects, Caroline Lucas asserts that business leaders must develop winning strategies that not only enrich their businesses but also provide a competitive advantage in turbulent climates.

Recognising this urgent need, TEXEM UK is presenting its customised executive development programme, “Winning in Turbulent Times,” designed to equip strategic executives with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate and thrive in an ever-evolving business…