Wamakko lauds Sokoto Govt. for recording key achievements in a jiffy

By Muhammad Nasir

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), has lauded the state government for recording all-important achievements within a short time in office.

Wamakko, the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader, expressed optimism that Sokoto under the stewardship of Gov. Ahmed Aliyu would soon blossom to a developed state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Bashar Abubakar, Wamakko’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity.

The Lawmaker, who made the assertion while addressing APC supporters, said the recent developments within Sokoto city were highly commendable.

“The development regarding the provision of water supply, environmental sanitation and payment of allowances to the physically challenged are all-important achievements.

“More so, the re-installment of monthly stipends payment to Chief Imams of Jumu’at Mosques, their deputies and Azhans in the state is highly commendable.

“These laudable people-oriented programmes, if…