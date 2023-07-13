FCTA pledges continued support for sport development in schools

Mr Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (middle in black) with basketball teams of GSS Karu and other officials in Abuja on Tuesday

By Philip Yatai

Mr Olusade Adesola, Permanent Secretary, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says FCTA will continue to support sports development in schools for the mental and kinetic development of students.

Adesola said this on Tuesday when Mr Adamu Hashimu, Director, Department of Schools Sports, FCT, presented the winners of the 23rd edition of Nestle Milo Secondary School Basketball Championship to him in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the male team of the Government Secondary School Karu, FCT, won the male category of the competition.

The female team of the same school came second in the female category.

The permanent secretary, who congratulated the team for the laudable feat, added that the FCTA would continue to support the youths to…