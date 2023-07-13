FG enrols 500 persons with disabilities into NHIS

By Ahmed Ubandoma

The Federal Government says it has enrolled 500 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) into the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), to enhanc access to quality healthcare services.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Dr Sani Gwarzo, stated this at a symbolic presentation of the NHIS Identity Cards to the beneficiaries, on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the move will ensure affordable healthcare coverage for PwDs across the country.

Gwarzo spoke when he led a delegation to the palace of the traditional ruler and Head of the PwDs at Karo Majiji in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the enrolment exercise was facilitated by the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

The exercise was meant to alleviate the suffering being faced by PwDs in accessing affordable healthcare services.

He said the government began implementation of the pilot scheme in the Federal Capital…