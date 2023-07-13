Leprosy Mission Nigeria strategises on ending disease, unveils new country office

By Lizzy Okoji

The Leprosy Mission Nigeria (TLMN) says it has stepped up measure on ending the disease by 2035, as it inaugurated its new country office building in Abuja on Wednesday.

The National Director, TLMN, Dr Sudnay Udo, said at the inauguration ceremony that “the expansion of the mission goes beyond a bigger space to an innovative space where strategies will be developed to ending leprosy.”

According to him, TLMN’s new office building not only celebrates the physical manifestation of growth and progress but a significant milestone of a mission striving for zero transmission to leprosy, zero disabilities and zero discrimination.

“It is not about the building, it is not…