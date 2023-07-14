BOR implementation: CAC to strike off non-compliant companies

By Lucy Ogalue

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) says it will soon commence the striking off of companies that fail to comply with the Beneficial Ownership Register (BOR) implementation.

The CAC Registrar-General, Alhaji Garba Abubakar, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja on the sidelines of its training workshop for stakeholders on the use of BOR.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that BOR is a public register of the true ownership and control of Companies and Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) in Nigeria.

With the Register, any person can easily ascertain who owns what in Nigerian Companies and LLPs.

This is crucial in combating corruption, illicit financial flows and other forms of criminality under the cover of Companies and LLPs. It also promotes transparency in the conduct of business in Nigeria.

Abubakar said: ”Well, they have to comply because the commission will have zero tolerance for non compliance.

”Apart from the penalty, we are…