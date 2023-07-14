Foundation elects new board members to promote peace, security in Nigeria

By Angela Atabo

An NGO, Building Blocks for Peace Foundation (BBFORPEACE), working on peace and security in Nigeria has elected new members of its Board of Trustees to further promote peace and security in Nigeria.

They are : Prof. Charles Ukeje, a renowned scholar of International Relations at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife and Princess Moyinoluwa Falowo, the Regent of Ibule-Soro Kingdom, Ondo State.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Rafiu Lawal, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Lawal said that the new board members would be working with their colleagues to provide strategic direction and guidance for the organisation’s peacebuilding activities across Nigeria from 2023 through 2027.

He said: “Other members of the Board of Trustees include : Mr Rafiu Lawal, Mrs Lantana Bako Abdullahi, Mr Mautin Akapo and Chief (Mrs) Olayinka Lawal.

“In this role, starting from 2023 through 2027 year-end, the…