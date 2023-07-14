Ministerial list: FCT deserves slot, Abuja-based lawyer, Olajengbesi says

By Taiye Agbaje

An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, says it will be injustice for the indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), if the current administration does not give the FCT a ministerial slot.

Olajengbesi, who is the Managing Partner at the Law Corridor, a law firm in Abuja, urged President Bola Tinubu on Friday not to deny the FCT the benefits of a state.

He said it would be hypocritical not to allot a ministerial slot to the FCT after the party considered the FCT as a state, while arguing the requirement of 25 per cent of votes during the presidential election.

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) argued during the 2023 presidential election that the FCT is a state, citing Section134 (1) (b) and (2) (b) with emphasis on “two-thirds of all the states in the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja”.

“For fairness, justice and equity, the APC-led government of President Bola Tinubu should not deny the Federal…