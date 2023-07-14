Prof. Razaq Abubakre: Nigeria’s iconic education, administration transformer

Prof. Razaq Abubakre

By Razak Owolabi, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

When Razaq Deremi Abubakre, the first Muslim Professor of Arabic in Yorubaland, was born on January 20, 1948, in Iwo, Osun State, the humble parents would not have believed if they were told their son would become Nigeria’s foremost Professor of Arabic, teacher of teachers of a global language and a strategic transformer of administration.

Even though he did not attend a secondary school, he studied on his own and secured distinction in Arabic and Economics to gain admission to commence a degree at the prestigious University of Ibadan.

Abubakre has taught many leading national icons, including Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, present Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Muhammad Shafi’u Abdullahi, Registrar of National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) and Prof. Amidu Sanni, the immediate past Vice- Chancellor of Fountain University.

Others are Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor of the…