24 countries to attend NDC Course – former Commandant

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The former Commandant, National Defence College (NDC), Rear Adm. Murtala Bashir, says 24 countries will participate in the College’s Course 32 in 2024.

Bashir said already 20 countries are participating in Course 31, and four other countries have indicated interest to be part of course 32.

Bashir made this known in Abuja on Friday during the Pulling Out Parade to mark his retirement from active service.

He said the college had recorded milestone in the last 17 months he served as commandant, especially in the areas of curriculum development, infrastructure and welfare.

The outgoing commandant said the efforts had led to expansion of infrastructure, to boost academic activities.

He added that the college had also tremendously overhauled its information and technology facilities to enhance research.

“It is also noteworthy that the efforts made during my tour of duty have enhanced the status and reputation of the college.

“To buttress this point in the past…