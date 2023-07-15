Brig.-Gen. Edet takes over as Commander 14 Brigade

By Leonard Okachie

Brig.-Gen. Nsikak John Edet taken has taken over Command of 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army with its headquarters at Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Barracks Ohafia, Abia.

Edet in a statement issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday, by the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Lt. Innocent Omale, took over from Brig.-Gen. Adegoke Adetuyi.

The new commander promised that the Brigade would meet tasks and assigned mandates under his watch.

He said that he would synergise with all stakeholders to ensure that the much needed peace was achieved in Abia and its environs .

Edet further said that his command would provide the conducive environment for well-meaning citizens to carry out their normal life without molestation or threats of any kind.

He warned all criminals to stay away from his domain as it was no longer business as usual.

The commander also called on all loyal citizens to collaborate with him, while admonishing…