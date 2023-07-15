CBM Global unveils strategic plan to tackle cycle of poverty, disability in Nigeria

By Justina Auta

An NGO, CBM Global Disability Inclusion, has unveiled its three-year country strategic plan (CSP) titled, “Collaborative Actions to End the Cycle of Poverty and Disability (COLLABO: 2023-2026)” in Nigeria.

Its Country Director, Ms Ekaete Umoh, at the inauguration on Thursday in Abuja, said the strategic plan was the organisation’s response to bridging the inequality gaps for the most vulnerable in the society.

Umoh said the initiative aimed at promoting and protecting the rights of persons with disabilities in the country, through strengthening of organisations of persons with disabilities, inclusion advisory supports, movement building, among others.

“In furtherance of our vision and mission, and to continue our service to PWDs, we are launching our Country Strategy Plan 2023 – 2026 (CSP) titled: ‘Collaborative Actions to end the cycle of poverty and disability (COLLABO).

“The plan is CBM Global Nigeria’s three-year strategy to deepen…