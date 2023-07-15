GOC assures officers, soldiers of adequate welfare package

By Raji Rasak

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, has assured officers and soldiers of 15 Engineer Regiment, Topo Barracks, Badagry, of adequate welfare package.

Ajunwa gave the assurance during the commissioning of Commanding Officer’s House and other projects at the Barracks on Friday.

According to the GOC, the welfare of officers and soldiers of Nigerian Army is the utmost mind of our Chief of Army Staff which conforms with his command philosophy.

“We have come to commission the projects, look at them, move around and then make sure the rightful owners get it.

“And also to tell others that their welfare is the utmost priority of our COAS,” he said.

Addressing the wives of the soldiers in the Barracks, Obinna assured them that the renovation of quarters would be done, accordingly.

“We value the life of everyone in the Barracks no matter how small you are.

“I want to assure you that we…