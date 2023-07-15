Gov. Oborevwori tasks NYSC members on discipline, selflessness

By Clara Egbogota

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta has urged members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the state to demonstrate the highest sense of discipline, honesty and selflessness through their conduct.

Oborevwori said this at the official opening/swearing-in ceremony of the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Corps Members deployed to the state at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Issele Uku.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff (CoS), Johnson Erijo, said through their good conduct, a more cohesive and peaceful Nigeria where love, understanding and peaceful co-existence prevailed should be the standard.

“It is our sincere expectation that throughout the service year, your disposition toward the people in your host communities should mark you out as patriotic citizens.

“As agents of hope in our national aspirations, you should be confident in the ability of the country to pull through its multifaceted challenges.

“I plead with you to be serious with the…