Lagos bye-election: LP reads riot act to aspirants, pledges best primaries

By Adekunle Williams

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has read a riot act to all aspirants jostling for the party’s ticket ahead of the Surulere Federal Constituency I bye- election, slated for Aug. 19.

The party, at a news briefing on Friday evening at its state secretariat in Ikeja, cautioned the aspirants against patronising illegal factions for the purchase of expression of interest and nomination forms.

Speaking, Pastor Dayo Ekong, the Lagos State Chairperson of LP, told newsmen that the party was committed to justice and fairness and would organise credible primary to produce candidate capable of winning election.

According to Ekong, there is a departure from the old order in party administration and processes to give everyone a deserved voice.

“The LP State Working Committee is standing distinct to make sure that the old order is removed that the new order is put in place.

“It is not about who you know but your competence and capability should…