Nigeria yet to harness its enormous resources – Sen. Tambuwal

By Ebere Agozie

The Former governor of Sokoto State, Sen. Aminu Tambuwal, says Nigeria is yet to harness the enormous resources God has blessed it with.

Tambuwal said this, while delivering his keynote speech at the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Abuja branch (Unity Bar) 2023 Law Week on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the event was “The Crucial Role of Legal Professionals in Reforming Nigeria’s Socio-Political Economy”.

“The fact that Nigeria is richly blessed with human and material resources is no longer in the realm of debate; and so is the reality that the country has refused, neglected or utterly failed to harness these enormous resources.

“The factors responsible for this nauseating state of affairs are multifarious but are firmly camped into social, political, economic and, to a lesser extent, cultural framework.

“Only recently, Tomola Obamuyi and Oladapo Fapetu identified Nigeria’s prominent socio-political challenges…