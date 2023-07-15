Ondo, NIS collaborate on irregular migration, human trafficking

By Bridget Ikyado

Ondo State Government has pledged to work with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to mitigate irregular migration and human trafficking in the state.

Prince Boye Ologbese, Commissioner for Regional Integration and Diaspora Relations made this known when he led a delegation from the state on a working visit to the Acting Comptroller-General of the Service, Mrs Caroline Adepoju in Abuja.

“We can develop initiatives that prioritise the best interest of our citizens, facilitate legitimate travel and immigration and uphold the rule of law,” he said.

The commissioner sought the assistance of NIS to track the statistics of indigenes who had left the state.

He also said that the state government would appreciate prompt issuance of passports to its officials on assignment outside the country.

Ologbese said the state established the Diaspora Relations office in 2021 to connect and engage indigenes of the state in the diasporas to promote socio-economic…