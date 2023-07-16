Air Force flies out ex-CAS from service

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday, flew out of service, the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Amao was replaced as Chief of Air Staff by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, a development that led to his immediate retirement from service.

The president named AVM Hassan Abubakar, as Amao’s replacement.

The Fly Out is a ceremony usually organised by the Nigerian Air Force for exiting Chiefs after a successful service to the Nation.

The ceremony also involves march past by troops, and flying out the retired officer.

In his valedictory speech, Amao expressed gratitude to God as well as the officers and men of the air force for a successful service to the nation.

He said the event marked a significant milestone in his career, which was fulfilling and full of accomplishments, culminating to his appointment as the 21st Chief of Air Staff.

He commented the “capable and dedicated officers and men…