FG tasks FRC on prompt remittance of revenues by MDAs

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Federal Government has called on the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), to ensure prompt remittance of revenues to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) by all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mr Zacchaeus Adedeji, Special Adviser on Revenue to President Bola Tinubu, made the call during a visit to the Chairman, FRC, Mr Victor Muruako, on Saturday in Abuja.

Adedeji said that the call was in line with President Tinubu’s quest to improve the revenue generation architecture of the country.

He said that the current administration was determined to ensure that all revenues of the Federal Government were properly articulated and remitted timely into the CRF.

He stressed the need for inter-agency co-operation amongst all government-owned enterprises, to ensure optimal results in revenue remittance.

The special adviser said that the Tinubu-led administration would continue to take proactive measures in ensuring that basic revenue…