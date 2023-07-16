Isoni assumes command of AHQ Garrison

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The new Commander, Army Headquarters Garrison, Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, has assumed office following the recent appointment and redeployment of senior officers across Nigerian army formations and units.

Isoni took over from the erstwhile Commander, Maj.-Gen. Kabiru Garba, on Friday at Mogadishu Cantonment, Asokoro, Abuja.

The new commander was until his recent appointment the Deputy Theater Commander Joint Task Force Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai.

He commended his predecessor for doing a good job during his tour of duty and urged officers and men of the command to support to him to achieve more.

The immediate past Commander, Maj.-Gen. Garba, in his valedictory speech appreciated officers and soldiers for their support, loyalty and commitment throughout his tour of duty.

He urged them to continue to work together as a team in order to make his successor’s tenure worthwhile.

Highlights of the event were signing of handing and…