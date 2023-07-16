NDA 35 Regular Course honours ex-Air Chief Amao

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Members of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) 35 Regular Course on Saturday, honoured their course mate and the immediate past Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, for his outstanding performance as air chief.

The President, 35 RC Foundation, retired Air Commodore Emmanuel Golit, extolled the virtues of the former air chief at a reception dunner, organised by members of the 35RC foundation in Abuja.

Golit said Amao who is the Patron of 35RC foundation was also the last man standing of the course in the military in recent time.

He said Amao served the air force in different strategic levels such as Air Component Commander, Operation Lafia Dole, Air Officer Commanding (AOC) Tactical Air Command and Chief of Training and Operations at NAF Headquarters.

Golit said the former air chief also served as Commandant, Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, among others, adding that the exposures and experiences garnered in those appointments, contributed…