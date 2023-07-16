Sorghum farmers laud Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security

By Angela Atabo

The Sorghum Farmers Association of Nigeria (SOFAN), has commended President Bola Tinubu for declaring state of emergency on food security.

The President of the association, Alhaji Lawal Gada, made the commendation when he addressed newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Gada, the action of the president could not have come at a better time than now when the world is facing myriad of challenges militating the food supply chains in the world, Nigeria inclusive.

He said that the declaration would greatly make Nigeria more self reliant in food production, hence be made more food secure.

The president also sadly recalled how the global food supply chains were affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Gada said: “The world’s global food supply chain is currently being disrupted by the ongoing Ukraine/Russian war, especially wheat and fertilizer.

“The border closure by the last administration also took a negative toll on the food supply chain in the…