UNHCR, Al-Habibiyyah partner to support IDPs

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society, a faith-based organisation, have entered into partnership to galvanize support for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said currently there were over 3.3 million IDPs in the country.

He explained that the IDPs cut across different regions of Northeast, Northwest, and Northcentral.

” As a part of this partnership, Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society will organise fundraising activities to mobilise resources to support internally displaced persons in Nigeria.

” This partnership with UNHCR is an expansion of the work Al-Habibiyyah is doing to support the less privileged in society. In Ramadan, we fed at least 2,000 people every day with our Food Bank Programme in Abuja.

” Moreover, we have over 20 years of experience in fundraising as evident in…