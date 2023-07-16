USOSA pledges commitment to advance public secondary education 

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Unity School Old Students Association (USOSA) has reiterated its commitment to work with stakeholders to advance public secondary education in the country.

The President-General of the association, Mr Michael Magaji, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday, ahead of its National Education Summit billed for July 20.

Magaji said that the summit would bring about a policy redirection towards developing the entire education sector of the country.

“We are going to design a roadmap and work plan that will chat a way for stakeholders to address the numerous challenges facing the sector.

”We as alumni of unity schools have come together to advance the course of public education at the basic and secondary levels.

” We believe that in the public education today, quality has declined for many reasons- poor funding, lack of infrastructure, high enrollment without commensurate capacity in terms of teaching and infrastructural…