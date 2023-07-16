Why we staggered our online verification- PTAD

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says staggering “I am Alive Confirmation Solution” for pensioners’ verification is to avoid network failure.

Dr Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary, PTAD, gave the explanation at the South-East Stakeholders Engagement Forum in Awka.

Ejikeme said the agency came up with the “I Am Alive Confirmation Solution”, to transit from manual to automated system of verification.

According to her, for efficient and effective delivery, and prevention a heavy traffic on the website, PTAD has staggered the use of the Confirmation Solution as follows.