Youth devt: Ex-lawmaker harps on strengthening creative industry, creates employment

By Sarafina Christopher

A former member of the House of Representatives, Mr Shina Peller, has called for a stakeholders collective efforts towards strengthening the creative to enhance employment opportunities in the country.

Peller, made the call on Saturday in Abuja during a farewell dinner organised in his honour by the Nigerian Youth Stakeholders.

The lawmaker said most developed countries achieved the feat by investing so much in their youths, urging the government to follow similar direction by strengthening the creative industry.

“We believe that once we strengthen the creative industry, there will be so much employment for the unemployed youths.

“This will help the country to also have an alternative way of generating revenue if the country needs to diversify its economy from oil revenue.

“I am optimistic and believe that looking at the creative industry is a way out.

“I believe that this industry is going to help a lot of youth to become what they…