The nexus between soldiers’ welfare and national security

When Lt John Glover of the British Royal Navy started the Nigerian Army in 1863, he likened it to a tree that should provide shade, protection and comfort to everyone.

To enable it do that job, he said that it must be properly nurtured, watered and cared for, as its mandate was enormous.

Today, 160 years after, the tree has even surpassed its mandate with its role expanding beyond safeguarding territorial integrity to providing internal security, handling peacekeeping missions abroad and providing critical infrastructure.

But, as the soldiers continue to discharge these roles, their welfare has remained a thorny issue.

From retired, serving and even late heroes, it has been a littany of complaints with some soldiers wishing they didn’t enlist, while some have reportedly opted out in anger.

The most common concerns border on welfare issues like promotion, allowances, medical facilities, insurance, care for the injured, the state of the barracks, etc.

This year’s Nigerian Army…