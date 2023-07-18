Court orders closure of police case in suit against APGA National Chairman

By Taiye Agbaje

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Bwari has abruptly closed a case filed by the Nigerian Police against the National Chairman, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku, and another over alleged conspiracy to alter a judgment of the Supreme Court delivered by retired Justice Mary Peter Odili.

Justice Mohammed Madugu, who gave the order due to failure of police prosector, Rinasomte Ezekiel, to produce other witnesses in court, directed Njoku and Chukwuemeka Nwoga, the defendants in the charge, to open their case.

Justice Madugu observed that the defendants were charged to court on Nov. 22, 2022 by the police.

He said Ezekiel had made the court to see the urgency of the matter, and assured that he would close his case within two weeks.

The judge, however, expressed dismay that since Nov. 22, 2022, the police lawyer had only called two witnesses, with several adjournments.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on…