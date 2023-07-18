Ex-maritime authority chair, Jaafaru, bags award of excellence

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Qausain TV, a renowned Nigerian Television Network, has bestowed its prestigious “Award of Excellence” on Alhaji Munir Jaafaru, the former Managing Director of the National Maritime Authority.

The TV’s National President, Malam Nasir Idris, made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award recipient, Jaafaru, currently holds the esteemed title of Madakin Zazzau Emirate.

Idris enumerated the compelling reasons behind Qausain TV’s decision to honour Madakin Zazzau, acknowledging his remarkable contributions to the community and the nation as a whole.

“Alhaji Munir Jaafaru has excelled as a lawyer, technocrat, administrator and an esteemed elder statesman. His exemplary leadership in various capacities deserves recognition by Nigeria and its people,” Idris said.

Receiving the award, the elder statesman expressed gratitude to the TV station for finding him worthy of the award, saying…